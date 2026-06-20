Daryl Sabara announced the death of his father, Roland Sabara. He noted that it is the biggest loss of his life.

Taking to his Instagram handle, June 19, the 34-year-old American actor, best known for his portrayal of Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids film series, shared the tragic news of his father’s passing, whom he met a “couple of times.” He also posted a selfie of himself along with his deceased father and penned a heartfelt caption under the photograph that read, “My Dad, Roland Sabara, passed away last night.”

He revealed, “We only saw each other a couple of times, and I will cherish those memories forever.” He concluded his statement, “I know he did the best he could, and I know he’s in a better place now”.

Daryl posted a selfie of himself along with his deceased father and penned a heartfelt caption under the photograph that read, “My Dad, Roland Sabara, passed away last night.” He revealed, “We only saw each other a couple of times, and I will cherish those memories forever.” He continued, “I know he did the best he could, and I know he’s in a better place now”.

It is pertinent to mention that Daryl shared the news just two days before Father’s Day and a few days after he celebrated his 34th birthday with wife Meghan Trainor and their three kids, sons Riley and Barry, and daughter Mikey Moon.

Soon after the post was made public, people from all walks of life started extending their condolences to Daryl Sabara, including Jordan Fisher, Nicole Scherzinger, Taylor Lautner, and Essence Atkins. Fisher wrote, “Big big love to you, my friend. [purple heart emoji”. Nicole stated, “Im so sorry Daryl. Sending you love and prayers and condolences my friend emojis”. Lautner penned, “Praying for peace my brother red heart emoji.” “Daryl… sending love and my condolences to you and your beautiful family,” Atkins wrote.