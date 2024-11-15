Daska woman murders pregnant daughter-in-law, dismembers body

DASKA: In a shocking incident, a seven-month pregnant woman was murdered by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law in Daska, Punjab.

The brutal murder of the pregnant woman has sent shock waves across the country.

As per details, the incident took place in Kotli Marlan village, where the mother of one and 7-month pregnant woman was murdered by her in-laws.

The police said, the mother-in-law of the victim, Sughra Bibi along with her daughter Yasmeen killed Zehra and dismembered the body, packed it into bags, and dumped it into a canal to conceal the crime.

The cruel women severed her limbs and burned her head to prevent identification. At night, Sughra transported the remains in bags to a canal, spreading rumors that Zehra had run away with someone.

Zehra, a 26-year-old from Gujranwala’s village Kot Mand, was married to Qadeer of Kotli Marlan four years ago.

Her husband works abroad and has not been reachable by police. The Daska police have registered a case and added murder charges after discovering the body.

The mother-in-law, daughter, and grandson Abdullah were arrested and are in Daska police custody.

Commenting on the tragic incident, anchorperson Maria Memon praised the police for their swift action in resolving the case.

Earlier, a woman was allegedly burned to death by her in-laws in the jurisdiction of Jatoi police station, Muzaffargarh.

According to a police spokesman, the incident took place last night in Basti Bulaili Mouza Jungle Tehsil Jatoi, in which the in-laws allegedly poured petrol over the married woman, Samina Bibi, and set her on fire after subjecting her to severe torture.