Dasun Shanaka banned from participating in PSL

Following a comprehensive review of the recent contractual developments involving Dasun Shanaka and the Lahore Qalandars, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued its final determination regarding the player’s eligibility for future editions of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The review concluded that the player’s unilateral withdrawal from the tournament on March 21, 2026, constituted a clear breach of both the Player Registration terms and the Tripartite Agreement. The findings indicated that the withdrawal was made on grounds not recognized within the existing contractual framework.

While the Board has taken note of the player’s expressions of regret and his stated passion for playing in Pakistan during the formal hearing, the severity of the contractual violations necessitates regulatory action to maintain the integrity and exclusivity of the League.

Effective immediately, Dasun Shanaka has been declared ineligible to participate in the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL 12), scheduled for 2027.

Dasun Shanaka said: “I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the HBL PSL and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of HBL PSL, and the wider cricket community.

“The HBL PSL is a prestigious tournament, and I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Lahore Qalandars, I am truly sorry for letting you down.

“I must clarify that at the time I withdrew from the HBL PSL I had no intention of joining any other tournament. I have the greatest respect for Pakistani Fans and have always enjoyed my time in Pakistan. I hope to return to the HBL PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans.”

The PCB remains committed to upholding the professional standards and binding nature of its player contracts to ensure the continued success of the PSL brand.