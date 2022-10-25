Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Date for encashment of prize bonds extended

KARACHI: In a bid to facilitate investors, the federal government has extended the last date for the encashment/conversion/redemption of National Prize Bonds (NPBs), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued by Finance Division, the government has extended the last date for the encashment of Rs40,000, Rs25,000, Rs15,000, and Rs7,500 denomination National Prize Bonds withdrawn from circulation up to June 30, 2023.

The previous date for the encashment was March 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed all branches to accept concerned requests of cited denominations from the general public till the given date.

It is pertinent to mention here that the investors can now also deposit their money in their accounts. “Now bondholders can also buy government investment certificates,” the notification stated.

Earlier, the federal government had stopped the sale of these four prize bonds to support the documentation of the national economy.

