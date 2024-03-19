Daughters of samosa seller pass SPSC exam to become grade 17 officers

TANDO JAM: In a magnificent example of hard work and dedication, two daughters of a samosa seller passed the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) exam to become grade 17 officers in Sindh’s Tando Jam area, ARY News reported.

As per details, Habibur Rehman Ansari, a resident of Muzzaffarabad Mohallah, who used to sell samosas in Tando Jam was made proud by his two daughters who became gazetted officers in the Livestock Department of Sindh after passing the SPSC examination.

Habib Ansari, the father of the six children, did everything to educate his children and two of his daughters Dr Sabahat and Sadaf Ansari made him proud by becoming officers in 17th grade.

Dr. Sadaf was posted as a veterinary Officer in Grade 17 in Tando Jam, while dr Sabahat is working as a veterinary officer in Thatha۔

Both the girls expressed their happiness and lauded the efforts of their parents especially their father for getting them educated.