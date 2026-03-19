Dave Grohl shares his journey of after Taylor Hawkins' passing

Dave Grohl revealed about how he still struggles with the loss of Taylor Hawkin’s death.

Grohl shared his feelings about losing his friend, on a personal level in a new interview with MOJO Magazine, nearly four years after the drummer’s sudden death in 2022 at age 50.

“Losing Taylor,” Grohl told MOJO of his late bandmate, “was never meant to be.”

“That threw our world upside down and made me question everything about life, that it was so unfair. I still have a hard time making sense of it,” the My Hero rocker added.

The singer then recalled his band’s need to make music, remembering 2023, when they released their LP But Here We Are, in the wake of Hawkin’s death and the subsequent death of Grohl’s mother, comparing it to his need to release Foo Fighter’s debut album after the death of his Nirvana bandmate, Kurt Cobain.

The “heartbreaking experience” of Cobain’s death in 1994, Grohl told MOJO, led him to release the 1995 self-titled album and tour with it alongside bandmates Pat Smear and Nate Mendel, as well as Foo Fighters’ original drummer William Goldsmith.

After the death of Hawkins, who joined Foo Fighters in Goldsmith’s place not long after, in 1997 decades later, the Everlong rockers decided that the best course of action was to do the same thing: make new music, and take it on the road.

The band “realized this was something we needed to do,” Grohl told the magazine. “Because it had saved us once before…”

“We had this idea,” he said of Here We Are. “We were going to record live, the five of us, and we would play the drum tracks from speakers in the room. We’d hit the chord and play along to these drums.”

“But there was no one there,” Grohl, who ultimately played drums on the 2023 record, continued. “There was just this void, and we were desperately trying to fill it.”

Currently, Foo Fighters are gearing up to release their new album, Your Favourite Toy on April 24, featuring the band’s current line0up which includes Dave Grohl, Smear, Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and new drummer Ilan Rubin.