Dave Mason passes away at 79

The legendary musician and co-founder of rock band “Traffic” Dave Mason, passed away at the age of 79.

On Sunday, April 19, Dave Mason passed away peacefully at his home in Gardnerville, NV. Mason. The announcement was made by his family by sharing a somber statement on social media.

His family noted in the Instagram post, “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dave Mason”. It further mentioned, “Dave Mason lived a remarkable life devoted to the music and people he loved”. However, the cause of the iconic singer’s death was not disclosed.

In September 2024, Dave postponed the tour after a “serious heart condition” was discovered during a medical examination. A year later, the legendary musician canceled all of his concerts as his health problems persisted. “Recovery is a long road. My love for you all runs deep,” he penned on Instagram at the time.

For those unversed, Dave formed the rock band Traffic in 1967 with Jim Capaldi, Chris Wood, and Steve Winwood.