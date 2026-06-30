Daveigh Chase’s cause of sudden death leaves fans stunned

Daveigh Chase’s cause of sudden death has left her fans in shock.

According to the reports submitted by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, it is Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, or AIDS. While a secondary cause of death is cited as chronic polysubstance use.

According to her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, told TMZ that she had been suffering from meningitis and sepsis. Her father, John David Schwallier, added more to the details and revealed.

He told The New York Times that his daughter had been battling drug addiction since she was 13. Even more shocking, before her death, Chase. According to her father – had been homeless. The father-daughter duo did not share a cordial relationship for years.

In her last days, Chase reportedly had been in such a poor state that her boyfriend, Hernandez, had to set up a GoFundMe page. He also noted, “After a difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family, Daveigh was bullied and struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown L.A”. He further stated, “When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved. Together, we found moments of happiness and hope”.

Chase had a bright career when she was young. She voiced Lilo in the hit Disney animated movie Lilo & Stitch. Then, the actress took a horror turn in The Ring, playing the ghost Samara Morgan. She stepped away from Hollywood in 2016.