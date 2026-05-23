David Alaba to leave Real Madrid at end of season

Austrian defender David Alaba is set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season when his contract expires, Los Blancos confirmed on Friday.

The 33-year-old has been in the Spanish capital for five years after joining from Bayern Munich, but serious injury problems have stopped him from playing consistently.

“Real Madrid C. F. and David Alaba have agreed to bring his time as a player of our club to an end at the conclusion of the current season,” said Los Blancos in a statement.

Notably, Alaba has represented the club in 131 matches over 5 seasons, during which he has won 11 titles: 2 European Cups, 2 Club World Cups, 2 European Super Cups, 2 La Liga titles, 1 Copa del Rey, and 2 Spanish Super Cups.

“Real Madrid wishes to express its gratitude and all its affection to a player who has been part of a team that has marked one of the most successful periods in our history,” the club added.

Alaba, like right-back Dani Carvajal and departing coach Alvaro Arbeloa, can say goodbye to the club’s supporters on Saturday in Madrid’s final league match of the season, at home against Athletic Bilbao.

The centre-back, who has not yet announced his next destination, will captain Austria at the World Cup this summer.