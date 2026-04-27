David and Victoria Beckham's World Cup Reunion Hopes with Brooklyn Dashed

David and Victoria Beckham’s hopes for a reconciliation with their son Brooklyn ahead of the World Cup have been dashed, leaving the family in a state of emotional limbo.

The Beckhams had pinned their hopes on the tournament, with David’s prominent role as co-owner of Inter Miami CF, but Brooklyn’s absence seems increasingly likely.

The rift between Brooklyn and his parents stems from a public statement he made in January 2026, accusing them of controlling his life and prioritizing “Brand Beckham” over genuine relationships. Victoria Beckham has expressed her love and desire to reconnect with Brooklyn, but he remains firm in his decision to distance himself from the family.

Despite the challenges, David and Victoria remain hopeful for a future reconciliation.

“David and Victoria have always wanted the feud with Brooklyn to be resolved,” a source revealed. “They’d love to have him back in the picture but feel as if there are things to hash out in their relationship”.

The family has been trying to navigate this difficult period, with Victoria focusing on her career and David supporting her every step of the way.

Victoria Beckham’s relationship with her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz has been strained, reportedly due to issues surrounding Nicola’s wedding dress.

Brooklyn Beckham, Victoria’s son, accused his parents of trying to control his life and prioritizing the Beckham brand over their family’s well-being. He also claimed Victoria “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola at their wedding and cancelled plans to make Nicola’s wedding dress at the last minute.

The rift between Brooklyn and his parents has been ongoing, with both sides making public statements.

Victoria has expressed her love for her children and focus on protecting them, while Brooklyn has stated he doesn’t want to reconcile with his family.