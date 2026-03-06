David Beckham all set to appear in BBC documentary

David Beckham is all set to be honoured in Two’s A Life In Ten Pictures on a BBC Documentary.

In the recent news, the documentary will explore his life through a handful of photographs captured over the years. In one particular moment, the iconic halfway line goal transformed him into a household name back in 1996. David’s stunning 60-yard effort at Wimbledon on the opening day of the 1996-97 Premier League season has gone down in history.

David himself later acknowledged the effect the goal had in transforming him into a household name, “It changed my life. The ball seemed to be in the air for hours, and it all went quiet”.

“Then the ball went in, and it just erupted. I was on cloud nine. I just wanted to shake everybody’s hand and be out on the pitch for an hour”.

A TV insider told The Sun: ‘Becks changed our perception of masculinity, celebrity and football.

“Through fashion, trendsetting and marrying one of the world’s best-known pop stars, he created a new kind of sports celebrity. ‘And at every stage that was captured in pictures, that will be instantly memorable to millions.

The show, which is reportedly airing later this year, will also feature people explaining the importance of each photo in David’s life. It comes after his son, Brooklyn, was said to have been disheartened after his parents publicly wished him a happy birthday.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, who turned 27 on Wednesday, has reportedly disapproved of his parents’ wishes, labelling them ‘performative posts,’ despite the loving messages.’