David Beckham beams with proud over wife Victoria after her successful PFW show

David Beckham is beaming with proud over his beloved wife Victoria Bekham!

Hours after supporting his designer wife on her Paris Fashion Week show in French capital on Friday, October 3, the legendary athlete rushed to his Instagram handle to pen loving words for Victoria.

“To say we are proud of you is an understatement, to see you bring this all together once again in the most elegant , professional , technically perfect and militant way is just incredible and you & your team need to realize it’s special,” David wrote.

He further added, “Its special because the team that you have love and adore you because you treat them the right way and that’s called leadership… Congratulations once again you are amazing. Plus you had Knight Rider as the opener WOW @victoriabeckham.”

On her biggest night, Victoria was not only supported by David but also their kids Harper, Cruz and Romeo.

However, Victoria and David’s eldest son Brooklyn, 26, was noticeably absent from the event due to an ongoing family fallout.

Cruz also gushed over his mother on social media as he wrote, “So proud of you mum” while Romeo shared a snap of himself posing with Harper, and tagged Victoria, noting, “Soooooo good @victoriabeckham.”