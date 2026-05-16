David Beckham becomes UK’s first billionaire athlete sports star

Football icon David Beckham has officially become the United Kingdom’s first billionaire athlete, according to the 2026 Sunday Times Rich List.

The former Manchester United star and his wife, fashion designer Victoria Beckham, now have a combined estimated fortune of £1.185 billion ($1.57 billion), marking a historic milestone in British sports and entertainment.

Beckham’s soaring wealth has largely been driven by the massive commercial success of Inter Miami CF, the Major League Soccer club he co-owns. The team’s valuation and global profile reportedly surged following the arrival of football superstar Lionel Messi in Miami.

Reports claim Beckham also played a major role in convincing Messi to extend his stay at the club for another three years, further boosting Inter Miami’s commercial appeal and international reach.

Another major contributor to Beckham’s billionaire status is his investment in the sprawling property development surrounding Inter Miami’s new stadium, Miami Freedom Park.

The 131-acre complex near Miami International Airport includes offices, shops, restaurants and residential buildings. According to reports, Beckham’s stake in the development is valued at more than £370 million.

Even years after retiring from professional football, Beckham’s business empire continues to generate enormous revenue.

Beckham currently retains a 45 percent stake in the business after previously selling part of his commercial empire to Authentic Brands Group.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham’s fashion label has also become a major success story. After years of financial struggles and significant personal investment, the brand is now reportedly generating more than £100 million annually in revenue.