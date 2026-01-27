David Beckham celebrates Victoria Beckham’s new honour in emotional post

David Beckham has publicly celebrated his wife Victoria Beckham’s latest fashion achievement, praising the designer after she was honoured in Paris.

On Monday, January 26, Victoria Beckham, 51, was named a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalière de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) by the French Ministry of Culture, a prestigious recognition of her decades-long contributions to fashion.

Following the starry ceremony, David, 50, took to his Instagram handle to congratulate his wife, sharing a carousel of family photos.

We are so proud of you and all that you have achieved @victoriabeckhamBeing named a Chevalière de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture… nobody deserves it more than you x We love you,” he wrote in the caption.

Victoria also expressed her admiration and gratitude for David and their kids in a separate post, highlighting their role in her journey.

“My sincere thanks to the French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati for this honour. Thank you also to business partners who believed in me, my family, and especially David — my husband, and original investor. I couldn’t be more grateful, you are my everything,” she wrote.

The Beckhams were in Paris celebrating the milestone, including their three children Harper, Cruz and Romeo, presenting a united front in coordinated black outfits.