David Beckham has come to wife Victoria Beckham’s defense after her seemingly emotionless reaction to England’s dramatic World Cup quarter-final goal became an instant meme on social media.

The former England captain – who was watching the match with Victoria and their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper in Miami – celebrated wildly when Jude Bellingham scored in first-half stoppage time against Norway.

Victoria, however, remained seated with her trademark composed expression, prompting fans to turn the moment into a viral meme.

As images of the contrasting reactions spread online, comedian Jenny Johnson jokingly poked fun at Victoria’s calm demeanor, quipping that her enthusiasm was “electric” and referencing the Spice Girls’ hit Spice Up Your Life.

Beckham joined in on the joke, replying in the comments with laughing emojis before writing: “She was celebrating inside, I promise. Her reactions were slightly slower than mine.”

His lighthearted response quickly won over fans, many of whom praised the football legend for embracing the viral moment rather than taking it seriously.

Despite her reserved reaction to the goal, Victoria was later seen applauding as England secured a 2-1 victory to book a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Victoria has previously admitted football was never one of her passions when she first met David during his Manchester United days in 1997.