David Beckham debuts in Fortnite icon series with exclusive outfits and reactive cosmetics

Global sports and cultural icon David Beckham has officially arrived in Fortnite, becoming the latest star to join Epic Games’ prestigious Icon Series.

The collaboration celebrates both halves of Beckham’s career—featuring a pitch-ready athletic look alongside a formal ensemble inspired by his role as co-owner and president of Major League Soccer club Inter Miami CF.

What’s Included in the David Beckham Fortnite Set?

The crossover brings a variety of reactive cosmetics, signature gear, and interactive emotes to the Fortnite Item Shop:

Playable Outfits (Skins)

The David Beckham Outfit: Captures his playing era, featuring his iconic number 7. Players can choose between a classic jersey look or a shirtless variant.

Reactive Feature: The shirtless style features gold-glowing tattoos across his arms, torso, and neck that light up brightly with every in-game elimination.

Club Owner David Beckham Outfit: A tailored black suit complete with an Inter Miami-inspired club crest, representing his off-pitch executive persona.

LEGO Variants: Both outfits come equipped with custom LEGO Minifig versions for use within LEGO Fortnite.

Signature Emote & Harvesting Tools

“Beckham’s Shot” Emote: Recreates his world-famous free-kick technique, famously known around the globe as the “Bend It Like Beckham” curve.

Meteor Baller Pickaxe: A specialized harvesting tool with strike effects.

Number Seven Scythe Pickaxe: Reacts dynamically when hitting target weak points during resource gathering.

Back Blings: Includes the Beckham’s Number back bling and a damage-reactive Club Crest back bling.

Beckham on Joining the Battle Royale Roster

Speaking about his debut on the island, the former England captain expressed his excitement about connecting with a global gaming audience:

“Fortnite creates new and exciting ways to connect with fans around the world. It’s been great working with them to create something that celebrates my career on and off the pitch.”

Beckham joins an elite roster of football superstars who have previously entered the Fortnite universe, including Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Marco Reus, and Vinícius Júnior.