David Beckham earns the title of 'True Gentlemen'

David Beckham earned the title of “true gentleman” after aiding an injured skier.

In recent news, the English former footballer became a star on a family holiday in the French Alps when he rushed to aid a British woman, who fell on the slopes and “hit her head”.

In the interview, the insider told The Sun Newspaper, “David saw the woman hit her head and was worried about her”.

He further told, “He took her skis off and made sure she was OK he was a true gentleman. David was incredibly lovely, and so was the ski guide with him”.

It’s said the father-of-four was with his 14-year-old daughter Harper at the time of the accident, which took place at the exclusive Courchevel resort.

The family trip comes weeks after David’s son, Brooklyn, shared a shock six-slide Instagram statement, in which he claimed he does “not want to reconcile” with his family because of their relationship with his wife, Nicola.

He also accused his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of trying to “ruin” his relationship with her before they married in 2022. Family friend Gordon Ramsay recently spoke out about the Beckham feud, insisting former footballer David will “absolutely get that relationship back on track”.

He also told The Sun newspaper, “Brooklyn and I have messaged a little bit, our relationship is solid. I love him – his heart is incredible. But it’s hard, isn’t it, when you’re infatuated? Love is blind. It’s easy to get up on that rollercoaster and get carried away. But it will come back”.

The insider further stated, “I’ve seen first-hand just how good parents they are. David, as a dad, is just incredible. They’ve both put so much energy into their kids, and I know just how many times they’ve got Brooklyn out of the s***. I think it’s going to be a matter of time before Brooklyn takes a good look at himself and understands just what his parents mean to him. Time’s going to be the best healer, and David will absolutely get that relationship back on track”.

In the end he said, “Victoria and Tana have spoken a lot. They are probably closer than ever – they’re like two peas in a pod, those two. She has offered lots of support”.