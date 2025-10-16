David Beckham honors Prince William, Kate Middleton with special rose tribute

David Beckham has honored Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton with a unique gesture.

In a new tell-all Netflix documentary covering his wife, Lady Victoria Beckham, the legendary athlete gave a tour to the gardens of his Cotswolds’ home where he had been cultivating a special rose variety named after the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The £23 shrub was first developed by celebrated rose breeder David Austin to commemorate the future king and queen’s wedding in 2011.

“Rosa. William and Catherine,” read a plant marker in the soil.

While touring the garden, Victoria gushed over her husband’s special rose tribute for the royal couple.

“It’s amazing what you’ve built here,” she praised.

Recently, Princess Kate also supported Lady Beckham’s clothing label by wearing her £1,340 olive-green trouser suit during her visit to Home-Start Oxford last week.

For those unknown, Prince William and David Beckham share close bond as the former England captain has attended several high-profile events alongside the Prince of Wales and King Charles.

David Beckham appointed as an ambassador for King Charles’ Foundation in 2021 and also received a knighthood in June as part of the King’s Birthday Honours List, recognizing his achievements in sport and charitable work.