David Beckham reacts to England's defeat in World Cup semi-finals

David Beckham shared his disappointment at England’s defeat in the World Cup, which featured the team linking arms in front of fans at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

On July 15, the former England soccer star shared two pictures taken at the semifinal between England and Argentina, in which his team was defeated 2-1. He further noted in the caption of the carousel, “Heartbreak for us all but memories that inspire and last forever… Thank you to our team, our fans & our country for what you have given us in this World Cup @england”.

Earlier in the evening, David, 51, had watched the match alongside his former Spice Girl wife, Victoria, 52, and their sons, Romeo and Cruz. The couple was pictured going wild when England’s Anthony Gordon scored an impressive goal in the 55th minute of the game.

The retired soccer star jumped up from his seat alongside Victoria, who also stood and cheered. The fashion designer then hugged her husband, as seen on the Fox broadcast.

However, their joy was short-lived as Argentina, led by captain Lionel Messi, 39, soon came back with shot after shot on goal, which were artfully saved by England goalie Jordan Pickford.

Earlier in the week, Victoria had gone viral for her seemingly nonplussed reaction to a goal during the game between England and Norway.