David Beckham reconciles with his son

David Beckham reconciled with his son, Brooklyn.

The former footballer recently turned to social media as he showed gratitude towards his family on New Year’s Eve.

While confessing how grateful he was for the past year in which he was knighted by the King for his extensive services to sport and charity. The 50-year-old made a post in which he included portraits of his family and friends.

However, the eldest, who had allegedly blocked his parents, was nowhere to be seen.

On December 31, Hours after posting a photo carousel featuring Brooklyn’s siblings Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, 20, and Harper Beckham. David shared throwback snapshots of himself with each of his and wife Victoria Beckham’s four children on Instagram Stories.

Soon after that, the athlete then again took to his story and posted individual photos with his children without leaving anyone behind. The husband of the fashion designer penned a heartfelt caption beside the image as he admitted his love for his family.

The message also read, “I love you all so much”, has been reportedly ignored by Brooklyn as he chose to spend the last night of 2025 with his wife, Nicola Peltz, in Miami, leaving his family in the UK.

The photographer was also joined by 50 Cent, Wyclef Jean, Madelyn Cline, and Paige Bueckers at the high-end nightclub E11EVEN in Florida.

For the unfamiliar, the feud started after the conflicts took place at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding.