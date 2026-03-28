David Beckham reveals life after royal entitlement

David Beckham is dishing about the moment when his kids asked about the “extra” privileges they would get after his knighthood.

In the recent interview with talkSPORT Drive, the dad of four revealed the only change the knighthood has brought in his life, “The only thing that changed was my notepaper that I send out to people, thank you letters. That’s the only thing that really changed”.

He continued further and noted, “My kids turned around to me and said, ‘Dad, do we get any privileges anymore?’ I know that’s what I said to them. He jokingly stated, “I was like, ‘well, apart from the ones that you’ve already got, absolutely not”

David gushed, “It was one of the best… probably the best day of my life, you know, other than obviously when my kids were born and when I got married”.

When his kids asked if they would get “any more privileges,” David responded by saying, “Absolutely not.”

Earlier, last year in November 2025, the former footballer was honoured with the title of “Sir” for the charity work in collaboration with UNICEF and his sports services over a period of 20 years in the British Empire.

King Charles made him a knight of England at Windsor Castle, and David’s family came together to celebrate the milestone. However, his estranged son, Brooklyn, was not there amid a family rift.

David’s other kids, including Cruz, Romeo, and his daughter Harper, whom he shares with his wife Victoria, expressed their hope of receiving benefits from his knighthood.