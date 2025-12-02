David Beckham sends sweet wishes to newlyweds Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s wedding celebrations have been flooded with love and congratulations including a special message from football legend David Beckham.

The couple exchanged the vows in a dreamy wedding at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on Monday, December 1.

Following the ceremony, the actress took to her Instagram account to share the joyous news with fans.

She shared a carousel of five photos from her traditional Linga Bhairava Vivaha along with her wedding date in the caption.

The comment section quickly filled with heartfelt messages from friends, fans, and well-wishers, including the former English footballer.

“Congratulations to you,” he sweetly wrote alongside a re herat emoji, tagging Samantha. Touched by the gesture, Samantha reciprocated the love as she replied, “Really sweet of you. Thank you so much!”

The connection between Samantha and Beckham is recent. The two met an event hosted by Meta India in Mumbai on Saturday, last week. During the event, Samantha and Beckham spoke about their philanthropic work as UNICEF ambassadors.

The actor even called Beckham “a great father and husband” in a video shared after the event.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s wedding comes after years of quiet romance, with dating rumors first emerging in 2024.