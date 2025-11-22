David Beckham to represent King Charles at royal event for first time after Knighthood

David Beckham is gearing up to represent King Charles in a major royal project for the first time after receiving his knighthood.

The former England captain is set to join horticulturist, author and TV presenter Frances Tophill in creating a garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which will be held in May 2026

Beckham and renowned horticulturist Alan Titchmarsh will serve as ambassadors for The King’s Foundation, supporting Tophill’s first-ever creation at the prestigious flower show.

“My love for the countryside started when I was a child visiting my grandparents. I’ve experienced how rewarding gardening can be, and that’s why I’m looking forward to working with The RHS and The King’s Foundation on their Curious Garden at the 2026 RHS Chelsea Flower Show. I hope we inspire people to get outside into nature and to try something new,” David said in a press release.

The release went on to explain the theme of a “Curious Garden” stating it will be designed to “encourage the nation to discover the joy of getting curious about gardening and the vital contribution plants make to the health of people, places and planet.”

David Beckham – who is an avid gardener – joined King Charles at the 2025 Chelsea Flower Show to celebrate the opening of the monarch’s new Highgrove Shop.