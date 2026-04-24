David Beckham, Victoria hold hands at star-studded TIME100 Gala

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham turned heads with a stylish, loved-up appearance as they arrived at the TIME100 Gala in New York City.

The couple were spotted holding hands as they made their way into the prestigious event at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Thursday evening, both wearing sunglasses and exuding effortless glamour. Their coordinated look and affectionate display quickly drew attention from fans and photographers gathered outside.

Victoria, 52, showcased her signature elegance in a silk gown from her own fashion label. The sleek design featured a daring thigh-high split at the back, adding a bold edge to the otherwise classic silhouette. She completed the look with black open-toe heels, proving once again why she remains a standout figure in the fashion world.

By her side, David, 50, looked equally polished in a black dinner jacket paired with a crisp shirt and bow tie. The former footballer kept things timeless, complementing his wife’s sophisticated ensemble.

The appearance was especially significant as Victoria was named one of TIME’s 100 most influential people of 2026, marking a major milestone in her career. Earlier in the week, she took to the stage at the TIME100 Summit, where she spoke candidly about navigating life in the public eye.

Reflecting on years of scrutiny, Victoria credited her husband for his unwavering support. “We’re always there for each other,” she said, adding that she has learned to tune out criticism and focus on her work despite constant public attention.

The gala brought together a host of high-profile names, including Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson and Kate Hudson, making it one of the most star-studded nights of the year.