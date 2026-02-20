David Beckham’s loving note to Cruz gets fans talking

David Beckham celebrated his son Cruz’s milestone birthday in a characteristically heartfelt style. In honor of Cruz turning 21, the 50-year-old former football star shared a poignant tribute.

David Beckham praised the British artist and singer, describing him as “kind, considerate, and fiercely loyal.” Some fans speculated that these specific words might be an indirect dig at his eldest son, Brooklyn, amid ongoing rumors of family tension.

The former athlete posted a video montage of his youngest son’s childhood memories on Instagram. In the touching caption, he wrote:

“Happy 21st birthday to my little boy—not so little anymore. The thing I am proudest of is the person and man you have become. You are kind, considerate, and fiercely loyal to your family, friends, and everyone around you, which makes you a very special person.”

“You are on your own journey in life, and you are working hard and having fun, which is what life is all about… We love you, Cruzie, and hope you have the most amazing day because you deserve to. Love, Dad,” he continued.

David Beckham also acknowledged his wife, Victoria, concluding his tribute by stating, “Well done, Mum, on bringing up another special young man.”