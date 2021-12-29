David Beckham’s reaction to trolls on Christmas picture

David Beckham and wife Victoria shared some glimpses from the Christmas celebrations of the family, and some of the observant followers were quick to notice this hilarious detail on the picture.

Beckhams shared the family portraits as they celebrated Christmas over the past weekend. The family of six was dressed to nines for the celebration and received millions of hearts and major compliments for their style game, but what grabbed the attention of some hawk-eyed fans of the football star were his tippy toes as he posed beside the 19-year-old son Romeo.

The portraits from Christmas featured the football star, along with his wife Victoria, and their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. David can be seen standing next to his second-born, who is seemingly tallest among all, as he rested a hand on Victoria’s shoulder.

Picture shared by David on his Instagram account with the caption “Merry Christmas” sees him struggling to add a few inches to his height as he tipped his toes for the pose.

His hack was quickly noticed by fans as they took to the comment section to leave remarks such as “Love the family photo, AND the tip toes”, while another one joked about him trying to reach his son’s height.

The picture was shared by Victoria simultaneously on her handle with the caption “Christmas kisses from the Beckhams!” along with another picture of the boys. She also shared a small clip of her daughter Harper dancing with brother Brooklyn.

Footballer didn’t miss the opportunity and clapped back at trolls with a comment on wife’s post. “Didn’t need the tip toe trick here, the boys are back in town”, he wrote with a laughing emoji in the comments section of the picture featuring him with all three sons.

