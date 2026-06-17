David Beckham’s son, Romeo convicted after police spot phone use in Porsche

Romeo Beckham, 23, has been fined 440 and received three points on his license after being spotted by police texting while in control of his 100,000 Porsche 911 Carrera, accompanied by a dog unrestrained.

What actually happened? “Distracted” by the phone on the car

PC Luke Short, a police officer from Metropolitan Police, caught Beckham using his phone on 16 September 2024 on Victoria Street, Westminster at 10:17am. The officer claimed Beckham held both hands on the phone and had “thumb through his device” instead of gripping his steering wheel.

Beckham’s vehicle was stopped at a red light. He had one person with him who was also on her mobile phone as an “unrestrained dog sits on her lap” while controlling the supercar. According to the PC, Beckham appeared “distracted” and was not able to “adequately control” his expensive car.

What is the consequence? Court finds Beckham guilty, 746 euros after ignoring warning letter

Beckham was given the option of an online course and a penalty fine to avoid court action but did not take the offer. He was eventually found guilty in absentia at Westminster Magistrates Court for a single charge of a “driver not being in a suitable position to have adequate control” at last Thursday.

Magistrate Phillip Jordan instructed Beckham to pay:

Fine: 440

Points on license: 3

Costs: 130

Surcharges for victims: 176

Total: 746 euros

In addition, a court spokesperson revealed that “he never replied to letters informing him he had to answer and that an appearance was due before Westminster Magistrates’ court when informed at his luxury southwest London apartment that he had no representation.”

Rules on driving with animals

The Highway Code says that when you’re driving, any dogs you travel with in your car should always be “appropriately restrained.” A driving charge can also be brought for careless or driving without proper control if you find you cannot sufficiently steer or steer properly due to an animal’s behaviour.

Similar to his father, David Beckham: suspended six months for cell phone use

This incident also comes six years after David Beckham himself received a six-month ban in 2019 for illegally using his cell phone at a slow moving traffic rate in central London. The then 44 year-old star was issued with a total of six points on his licence, with an 750 fine, while also claiming to miss the daily commute to transport then-16-year-old Romeo to school in his Aston Martin.