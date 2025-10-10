David Del Rio exits ‘Matlock’ amid sexual assault allegations

American actor and director David Del Rio has been dismissed from CBS’s legal drama “Matlock” amid allegations of sexual assault.

CBS Studio has confirmed to Metro that the 38-year-old actor, David Del Rio, also recognised for his roles in “Pitch Perfect” and “The Baker and the Beauty”, has exited the series. However, they declined to comment further on the matter.

Del Rio portrayed a first-year associate at the Jacob Moore Law firm, Billy Martinez, in 19 episodes. His character will be written out of the show, which continues to star Kathy Bates in the titular role.

The series is set for a scheduled hiatus in October and November after the first half of the season, which premieres on October 12. Production is expected to resume in November.

Sources indicate that the alleged incident took place on September 26 and involved a fellow co-star. The report suggests that Del Rio was terminated and escorted off the set on October 2, the same day the incident was reported.

Matlock executive producer Eric Christian Olsen was reportedly among those who led him out.

In a timely reflection, season one, episode 3 of “Matlock” addressed the issue of sexual assault through the story of a young lawyer claiming she was assaulted by her boss.

Created by Jennie Snyder Urman, this reboot of the classic 1980s and ’90s series has quickly become a hit for CBS in its inaugural season.