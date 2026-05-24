David Dhawan becomes emotional at Varun’s film event

Renowned Indian director David Dhawan broke down in tears at the trailer launch of his son’s upcoming movie, declaring that everyone should have a son like Varun Dhawan.

The trailer for the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has officially been released. The entire team—including actor Varun Dhawan and leading ladies Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde—attended the launch ceremony in Mumbai.

During the press conference, David Dhawan became emotional while expressing his gratitude toward Varun Dhawan, sharing how his son has always stood by him during difficult times.

“He is, first and foremost, a great son,” David Dhawan told the press. “He was always concerned about my well-being. He even slept beside me while I was in the hospital. He is continuously improving as an actor, but as a son, I believe everyone deserves a child like him.”

In 2022, David Dhawan was hospitalized due to diabetes-related complications, during which Varun Dhawan provided him with constant care and support.