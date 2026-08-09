David Fincher’s ‘Squid Game’ project faces delay at Netflix

Fans are allegedly shocked to learn that Netflix has abandoned preparations for David Fincher’s highly anticipated Squid Game series.

Fincher was associated with the project for several years; however, Netflix never made a formal announcement about it.

Recent reports claim there has been a delay in the English-language project. It is said that Fincher was collaborating on the concept with Utopia creator Dennis Kelly. Rather than recreating the original Korean series, the intended show was supposed to explore a fresh story within the Squid Game universe.

David Fincher already has a close relationship with Netflix because he worked on House of Cards, Mindhunter, and The Killer for the streaming giant, making this revelation unexpected.

Following Cate Blanchett’s appearance in the Season 3 finale, fans also began discussing an American Squid Game narrative. She was seen in Los Angeles playing ddakji with a player. The brief sequence prompted speculation that the franchise would expand to the United States, though Netflix never acknowledged that the scene had anything to do with Fincher’s project.

Reports further say the streamer is currently considering alternative strategies to expand Squid Game globally. Additionally, reports indicate that Netflix may concentrate on local editions in countries like Norway and France.

Since Netflix never officially announced it, the Fincher project cannot now be declared formally canceled or postponed.