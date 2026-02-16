David Harbour skips Maya Hawke’s wedding for Valentine’s date in NYC

While many of his Stranger Things co-stars gathered in New York City to celebrate Maya Hawke’s wedding, David Harbour spent Valentine’s Day elsewhere, stepping out with an unidentified companion.

Hawke, 27, married singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson in an intimate ceremony in New York on Saturday, attended by several castmates including Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Natalia Dyer. Hawke’s parents, actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, were also present alongside other notable guests.

However, Harbour was reportedly in New York at the time but did not attend the ceremony. Instead, the actor was photographed walking with a red-haired woman during a Valentine’s Day outing. He wore an olive green peacoat and blue cap, while his companion bundled up in a coat for the winter weather.

The sighting comes about a year after Harbour’s separation from English singer and actress Lily Allen. The former couple are currently in the process of divorcing after several years of marriage.

David Harbour recently hit the headlines months after Daily Mail in November revealed he was probed by show officials after Millie Bobby Brown, 21, complained about his conduct on the set of the Netflix series.

“Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season,” a source told Daily Mail in November.