David Harbour steps away from Pedro Pascal’s co-starring film Behemoth!

David Harbour has stepped away from Tony Gilroy and Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming drama film, Behemoth!.

A representative for Searchlight Pictures confirmed to Variety that the Stranger Things actor has stepped away from the project.

Harbour had been set to star alongside Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde, but the role has since been recast, according to multiple sources familiar with the film. His replacement has not yet been announced.

The sources further revealed that Harbour was overwhelmed by Stranger Things finale – a monthslong episodic rollout and global water cooler moment with intense press scrutiny. They stated that the 50-yera-old actor has stepped away from the project to rest.

According to an official logline, the film follows “a musician from a family of musicians who returns to Los Angeles,” serving as “a love letter to the music of the movies and the people who make it.”

Tony Gilroy penned the script and directs. He also serves as producer with Sanne Wohlenberg.

David Harbour has been open about mental health and the importance of self care. The Black Widow actor has previously revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 26 after experiencing an intense episode.