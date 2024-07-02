Miller breaks silence on T20 World Cup final heartbreak

South African batter David Miller opened up on the heartbreaking defeat to India in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on June 29.

Terming the loss as a “tough pill to swallow,” the left-handed batter penned an emotional post on Instagram to share his feelings.

“I am gutted!! Really tough pill to swallow after what transpired 2 days ago. Words don’t explain how I am feeling. One thing I do know is how proud I am of this unit. This journey was an incredible one, with highs and lows throughout the entire month. We have endured pain, but I know this team has the resilience and will keep raising the bar,” David Miller wrote in a post on Instagram.

Miller, known for his fiery knocks, failed to finish the game for South Africa as he was caught on the boundary on the first delivery of 20th over.

With his team needing 16 runs in the last over, the South African batter launched Hardik Pandya’s full-toss delivery towards the long-off boundary, however, he was caught by Suryakumar Yadav which almost ended their chances to win the ultimate game.

Rohit Sharma-led India restricted South Africa to 169/8, defeating the Proteas by seven runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 final at Kensington Oval.

This was South Africa’s first senior men’s final since the inaugural Champions Trophy in Bangladesh in 1998, having lost seven semi-finals, including a gut-wrenching defeat against Australia in the 1999 World Cup.

Since entering World Cups in 1991, following the end of apartheid, South Africa had lost seven semi-finals in the two short formats.