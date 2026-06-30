Artist Zoe Buckman has announced her engagement to orthopaedic surgeon Justin Saliman, marking a new chapter in her life years after her divorce from Friends star David Schwimmer.

The British artist shared the happy news with followers on Instagram, revealing that Saliman proposed during a romantic getaway in the English countryside.

“In a British countryside heatwave my boyfriend became my fiancé,” Buckman wrote alongside a series of photos documenting the proposal.

“Meeting him was already prayers answered. Now I don’t really know what to do with this level of gratitude. I feel so moved and honored and I promise to protect this promise forever. Thank you Justin for choosing me.”

One of the images captured Saliman down on one knee, presenting Buckman with an engagement ring.

Buckman also used the announcement to pay tribute to her late mother, Jennie Buckman, who died in 2019 following a long battle with breast cancer.

“I know my mama is rested and happy knowing, somehow, that her daughter found you,” she wrote in the emotional post.

Friends, fellow artists and well-wishers quickly filled the comments section with messages of congratulations, including Sky Sports presenter Olivia Wayne.

Buckman, 40, and Saliman, 52, made their relationship public in May 2024 after sharing photos together on social media.

Saliman, a Stanford-trained orthopaedic surgeon based in Los Angeles, previously dated actress Sofía Vergara following her divorce from Joe Manganiello. The couple reportedly ended their relationship in early 2025.