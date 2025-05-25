David Tennant reveals losing ‘The Fantastic Four’ role to Pedro Pascal

Scottish actor David Tennant has revealed that he was eying the role of Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps.’

Set to hit theatres on July 25, the upcoming Marvel title sees Hollywood actor Pedro Pascal playing the titular shapeshifting hero.

Vanessa Kirby stars as Susan Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, Julia Garner as Silver Surfer, and Ralph Ineson Galactus.

Hollywood actor David Tennant has now revealed that he was interested in playing Reed Richards in ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps.’

During an interaction with the fans at MCM Comic Con, the ‘Doctor Who’ star was asked which superhero he would like to play in the Marvel universe.

Responding to the question, David Tennant said that he was eying Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, in ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps.’

“In terms of superheroes, I did slightly have my eye on Reed Richards and unfortunately, it looks like they’ve gone in a different direction. Although if it has to be someone, I’m very happy for it to be Pedro Pascal,” David Tennant said.

It is worth noting here that the next Marvel release will take a year after ‘The Fantastic Four’ hits theatres.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ will be released on July 31, 2026, the longest gap between MCU films since 2019.