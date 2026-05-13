David, Victoria Beckham allegedly clash over family pic

Reports suggest that Victoria and David Beckham are experiencing tension behind closed doors amid growing disputes involving their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.

The friction reportedly intensified after the couple’s younger son, Cruz Beckham, shared a sentimental childhood photo of himself and Brooklyn on Instagram—a move insiders believe did not sit well with David Beckham. An anonymous source informed Closer magazine that David was annoyed by the post and suspected Victoria might have been behind it. According to the source, David allegedly accused Victoria of having a “dangerous addiction to the PR game.”

The disagreement reportedly escalated into a heated private argument, during which David allegedly told Victoria to “back off,” accusing her of using their other children as pawns to maintain a perfect public image. While Victoria continues to share curated family snapshots on social media, Brooklyn has maintained a significantly quieter presence in Los Angeles with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Adding to the speculation, David Beckham recently made a lighthearted remark about Victoria’s social media habits during the Time 100 Gala. He joked about their nightly routine, saying, “My night every night we go out… quote of the night: ‘You look great; I’m gonna post this.’” Whether the comment was an adorable joke or a discreet caution remains a subject of debate among fans and insiders alike.