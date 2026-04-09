David, Victoria Beckham make ‘desperate’ efforts to reconcile with son Brooklyn

The long-running rift within the Beckham family appears far from over, as David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are reportedly making renewed efforts to mend ties with their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.

According to insiders cited by The Cut, the couple have been trying to arrange a meeting with Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, in a bid to resolve their differences. Sources claim the pair are open to any setting that could ease tensions, including sit-downs involving lawyers, mediators, therapists or members of Peltz’s family.

Despite these efforts, Brooklyn appears unwilling to reconcile. Earlier this year, he took to social media with a strongly worded statement, making it clear he is not ready to repair the relationship. “I do not want to reconcile with my family,” he wrote, adding that tensions had been building long before his 2022 wedding to Peltz.

In the same statement, Brooklyn accused his parents of controlling family narratives in the media and presenting what he described as “inauthentic” relationships through public appearances and social media. He also reiterated claims that his mother overshadowed a key moment at his wedding, alleging that she interrupted his planned first dance with his wife.

Neither David nor Victoria have publicly addressed these allegations. However, the couple have continued to express support for their son online, including posting heartfelt birthday tributes in recent months.