Pak vs Aus: David Warner wins the internet with ‘desi moves’

Australian cricketer David Warner is at it again, showed some desi ‘bhangra’ moves at the test match in Pindi Cricket Stadium.

During the first test match between Pakistan and Australia at Pindi Cricket Stadium – resulting in a draw – Australia’s star cricketer David Warner channeled the dancer in him, displaying some desi bhangra moves during the game.

The half-minute compilation shared by the official Twitter account of PCB on Monday, sees the sportsman getting into the bhangra mood on more than one occasion during the five days battle.

“The crowd and the camera love @davidwarner31,” was noted in the caption of the viral video with a dancing emoji – watched by millions of social media users.

Netizens were delighted to see ‘Aussie cricketers’ having a fun time in Pakistan, while it was also refreshing to see such entertainment on the field.

Earlier as well, David Warner entertained the crowd with his dance moves while fielding against Pakistan in the same game.

The light-hearted moment sees the player fielding at the boundary when the crowd hailed his name. In response, the humble celeb waved to the audience before recreating the dance moves from those in the South Indian movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

For those unversed, the cricketer has been an absolute fan of Allu Arjun’s mega-buster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, and has been creating hilarious reels, enacting popular dialogues, and grooving to hyped tracks of the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Comments