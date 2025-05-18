David Warner credits experience, team balance in Karachi Kings’ Playoff push

Karachi Kings captain David Warner credited experience, smart planning, and explosive finishing as the key factors in his side’s 23-run win over Peshawar Zalmi, a result that sealed their place in the playoffs of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Speaking after being named Player of the Match for his 86 off 50 balls, Warner said the game plan was clear from the toss.

“As I said at the toss, we wanted to bat first,” Warner remarked. “After the first wicket, it was about assessing the conditions. Early on, me and James [Vince] knew it was a good wicket, so we just played normal cricketing shots. With the experience both of us bring, we knew if we stayed for around 10 overs, we could try and back-end it.”

Warner and Vince combined for a 162-run partnership off 89 balls for the second wicket, laying the foundation for a massive total. Though Warner admitted they left “a little bit out there,” he was all praise for the finishing act.

“The way Khushdil [Shah] and [Mohammad] Nabi came out and finished it off was amazing,” he said, referring to the duo’s 70-run stand off just 24 balls that powered Kings to 237-4.

Reflecting on his own form and mindset, David Warner joked about the advantage of being “old” in cricketing terms.

Read more: Babar’s 94 in vain as Kings beat Zalmi by 23 runs

“The best thing about being old [chuckles] is that you’ve played a lot of games,” he further stated. “I think it’s about playing the game in front of you. When you’re batting in the top order, you have time on your side. For us, it was all about building a partnership and momentum to set things up for the backend.”

Warner also hailed his bowlers, particularly Mir Hamza and Hasan Ali, for delivering under pressure.

“Mir Hamza is our strike bowler. We want him to swing the ball up front, and he does exactly what I ask. He’s been exceptional in the powerplay. Hasan Ali just brings so much energy, and the knowledge he has of the game is phenomenal,” he said.