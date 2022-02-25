VIRAL: David Warner perfects ‘Pushpa’ moves in latest reel

Australian cricketer David Warner wins the internet with his yet another take on Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Taking to the photo and video sharing site on Wednesday, Warner shared a fun face swap clip of himself as Pushpa Raaj from Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The rise’. The 14-second clip sees the cricketer perfecting the famous ‘Pushpa’ moves with the help of a transformation app.

“#pushpa sooo good 👍”, read the caption with a few laughing tear emojis on the Instagram video, watched by millions of the users of the social application, and got countless likes.

Instagrammers loved this switch from Warner into Telugu star, a number of them hailed him as “Pushpa Warner”, while, many also urged South Indian filmmakers to get him in a movie immediately.

It is pertinent to mention that David Warner is among the millions of ‘Pushpa’ fans and has been making Instagram reels as he tried his hand on iconic dance moves by superstar Allu Arjun in the action drama.

Earlier, David Warner and his three girls reenacted dance steps from one of the film’s songs.

The Telegu film, released in multiple languages, became a super hit at the box office, earning millions.

The Story of Pushpa Raj(Allu Arjun), a lorry driver in the Seshachalam forests of South India, is set in the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

The project is directed by Sukumar, who has also written the screenplay.

