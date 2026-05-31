David Warner lauds Arafat Minhas after sensational debut spell

Renowned players like David Warner are applauding Arafat Minhas’ exceptional performance after he made history by taking five wickets on his ODI debut against Australia.

The Pakistani all-rounder became the first player from his country to claim a five-wicket haul on an ODI debut, taking the wickets of Josh Inglis, Matt Short, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, and Nathan Ellis for 32 runs in 10 overs. Previously, Zakir Khan held the record for the best Pakistani debut figures, collecting four wickets in 1984.

Australian batsman David Warner also expressed admiration for the young bowler. On social media, he shared a photo of Arafat Minhas alongside compliments, writing “Well done, Legend” in recognition of his outstanding performance.

Earlier on Sunday, in the opening ODI match, Pakistan defeated Australia by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

In the 43rd over of the Rawalpindi encounter, Pakistan reached Australia’s target of 201 runs at the cost of five wickets.

Muhammad Ghazi Ghori was outstanding with 65 runs, while Babar Azam scored 69 runs off 94 balls.

Opener Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed after scoring 28 runs, Maaz Sadaqat scored 8 runs, Salman Agha returned to the pavilion after scoring 6 runs, and Arafat Minhas scored 18 runs without being dismissed.