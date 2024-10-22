David Warner open to comeback

Star Australia batter David Warner has announced his availability in Tests if the selectors need him in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

The opening batter in July officially confirmed his retirement from international cricket, however, he later expressed his wish to play Champions Trophy 2025.

Australia’s chief selector George Bailey later confirmed that David Warner was not in the team’s plans for the tournament.

Now, the left-handed batter has once again expressed his wish to make a Test comeback for the upcoming IND v AUS series.

“I’m always available, just got to pick up the phone. I’m always dead serious. Let’s be honest, the guys have played one red ball game (first round of the shield) since their last Test matches in February, so I’ve almost had the same preparation,” Warner said.

“Honestly, if they really needed myself for this series, I’m more than happy to play the next Shield game and go out there and play. I did retire for the right reasons to finish the game, and I wanted to finish. (But) my hand is up if they desperately need someone,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that David Warner had already called time on his Test and ODI career. The batter played his last 50-over game on January 1 and bid farewell to five-day cricket on January 6.

“Chapter closed!! It’s been an unbelievable experience to play at the highest level for such a long period. Australia was my team,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“I will continue to play franchise cricket for a while, and I am also open to playing for Aus in the Champions trophy if selected,” Warner added.

The five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will kick off on November 22 in Perth.

India has secured 2-1 victories in their last two Test series in Australia. The last time Australia claimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was during the 2014-15 season, with a 2-0 win at home.