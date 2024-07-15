Bailey shuts door on David Warner’s return for Champions Trophy 2025

Australia’s chief selector George Bailey has confirmed that batter David Warner was not in the team’s plans for the Champions Trophy 2025.

While Warner on July 8 officially confirmed his retirement from international cricket, he expressed wish to play next year’s Champions Trophy if selected in the squad.

“Our understanding is that David is retired, and [he] should be commended on what has been an incredible career across all three formats. Certainly, our planning is that he won’t be there in Pakistan,” Bailey said on Monday.

The former Australian captain went on to hint that the opening batter might have made the comments about the Champions Trophy as a joke.

“You never know when Bull’s joking…think he’s just stirring the pot a bit. He’s had a wonderful career, can’t celebrate it enough, and think as time goes by, his legacy of what he has done for Australia and we reflect back on that, the legend of a player is only going to continue to grow. But as far as this team goes and the journey to transition to some different players, in his case across all three formats, it’s going to be exciting,” George Bailey added.

It is pertinent to mention that David Warner had already called time on his Test and ODI career. The batter played his last 50-over game on January 1 and bid farewell to five-day cricket on January 6.

Earlier this month, he confirmed his retirement from all formats, however, he expressed desire to play for Australia if the selectors considered him for Champions Trophy 2025.

“Chapter closed!! It’s been an unbelievable experience to play at the highest level for such a long period. Australia was my team,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“I will continue to play franchise cricket for a while, and I am also open to playing for Aus in the Champions trophy if selected,” Warner added.