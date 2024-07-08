Warner keeps door open for Champions Trophy after retirement call

Australia’s opening batter David Warner has officially confirmed his retirement from international cricket, however, he expressed wish to play Champions Trophy 2025 if selection in the squad.

The 37-year-old had hinted at his retirement before the T20 World Cup 2024 and put the curtain down on his 15-year-long international career on Monday.

“Chapter closed!! It’s been an unbelievable experience to play at the highest level for such a long period. Australia was my team. The majority of my career was at the international level. It’s been an honour to be able to do this. 100+ games in all formats is my highlight. I want to say thanks to everyone out there who has made this possible,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Rejoicing his experience on the cricket field, he mentioned his wife and daughters for supporting him throughout his career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

“I will continue to play franchise cricket for a while, and I am also open to playing for Aus in the Champions trophy if selected. To the players and staff, thanks for putting up with me. No more what’s app junk, your ears are now going to be free of my voice,” David Warner said.

It is pertinent to mention that Warner has already called time on his Test and ODI career. The batter played his last 50-over game on January 1 and bid farewell to five-day cricket on January 6.

He was part of the side that won the World Test Championship and ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

However, he could not bow out of T20 cricket as a champion after Australia were knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the Super 8 stage.