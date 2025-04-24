Pakistan government’s ‘X’ account ‘withheld’ in India

The Indian government has blocked the official ‘X’ formerly known as Twitter account of the Government of Pakistan within its territory.

The action comes in the wake of a false-flag Pahalgam operation by India.

Following the Pahalgam incident, India not only suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan but also announced the closure of the Attari-Wagah border.

The decision was made during a high-level cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In addition, India issued a 48-hour ultimatum for all Pakistani nationals to leave the country and suspended the SAARC visa exemption scheme for Pakistani citizens.

India has also begun recalling all its defense attachés from Islamabad and has instructed military advisors at the Pakistani High Commission to leave within a week.

The Indus Water Treaty (IWT) is a water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan, signed on September 19, 1960, with the World Bank’s facilitation.

The treaty governs the use of the Indus River system’s waters, which flow through both countries

The situation marks a serious deterioration in bilateral relations and underscores the volatility in the region following recent developments.