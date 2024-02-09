Here’s when David Warner plans to retire from international cricket

Star Australia batter David Warner on Friday revealed when he plans to retire from international cricket after helping his side beat West Indies in the first Twenty20 International at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval.

David Warner has already called time on his Test and ODI career. The batter played his last 50-over game on January 1 and bid farewell to five-day cricket on January 6.

The left-handed batter proved why he is a fierce campaigner in the shortest format. He struck 36-ball 70 with 12 boundaries and a six to his name.

During the post-match presentation, David Warner announced that he wants to retire after playing the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and the West Indies.

“Pleasing to get the win on the board,” he said in the post-match ceremony. “Was a nice wicket to bat on and you have to make the most of those. Feel great and refreshed, I’m pumped. I want to play the T20 World Cup and finish there and it’s a good journey we’ve got going for the next six months.

“Pretty much the same squad going to New Zealand so it’s important we win there as well.”

If Australia defends their T20 World Cup title, David Warner would retire as world champion across all formats. He was part of the side that won the World Test Championship and ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The defending champions are placed in Group B alongside England, Namibia, Oman and Scotland.