David Wilcock, a well-known figure in UFO circles and a frequent face on Ancient Aliens, has been found dead at the age of 52, according to confirmation from local authorities in Boulder County.

Officials said a 911 call was received late Monday morning from the Nederland area, with the caller reportedly in distress. Deputies arrived at a residence on Ridge Road shortly after and encountered an armed man.

Within minutes of their arrival, the situation escalated and the individual used the weapon on himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released further details on the cause of death, and an investigation remains ongoing.

David Wilcock’s death has sent ripples through the online UFO and conspiracy community, where he had built a following over the years through books, online broadcasts and television appearances.

The reaction was swift once the news began to circulate, particularly given how active he had remained in recent days.

He had been preparing for an upcoming online broadcast and, in his most recent appearances, had been speaking about what he described as troubling developments involving missing individuals and scientists.

David Wilcock’s final social media activity, just days earlier, reflected the same tone—raising questions and theories that had long defined his public persona.

Wilcock was known for promoting unconventional ideas, including claims tied to secret space programs and spiritual theories about reincarnation. While widely followed in certain circles, his views were also heavily criticised by mainstream scientists and researchers.

For now, officials say the focus remains on completing the investigation.