Davies' World Cup preparations hit by fresh injury

Canada captain Alphonso Davies has suffered a hamstring injury that will sideline him for “several weeks”, Bayern Munich said on Friday, potentially disrupting his World Cup preparations.

Davies was injured in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against holders Paris Saint-Germain, who beat Bayern 6-5 on aggregate.

The 25-year-old is unlikely to play again for Bayern this season and could face a race against time to be ready for the start of the World Cup. Co-hosts Canada play Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opening match on June 12 in Toronto.

It is the latest setback for Davies, who has suffered a series of muscle injuries after returning from an eight-month layoff with an ACL tear in October.

Already crowned league champions, Bayern travel to Wolfsburg on Saturday and then host Cologne on the final weekend of the Bundesliga season. Vincent Kompany’s side take on Stuttgart in the German Cup final a week later on May 23.