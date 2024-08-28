Dawid Malan retires from international cricket

England batter Dawid Malan has announced his retirement from international cricket, saying that he was satisfied with his achievements while playing for England.

In an interview with The Times, the 37-year-old batter admitted his inability to perform in Test cricket.

“Test cricket was always the pinnacle for me growing up,” said Dawid Malan. “At times I played well but in between just wasn’t good enough or consistent enough, which was disappointing because I felt I was a better player than that.”

“It has been an incredible journey since July 2017. I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to play for England in all three formats,” he added.

The opening batter has played 22 Tests, 30 ODIs and 62 T20Is and is one of only two England men’s batters, alongside Jos Buttler, to score tons in all three international formats.

However, he has been rested from the upcoming white-ball series against Australia and has not featured for England since the 50-over World Cup in India last year.

Following his omission from the squad, he announced his retirement from international cricket where he scored 4,416 runs for England across all formats.

“Cricket, like most sports, is an industry where almost everyone eventually retires wishing they had done that little bit more,” said Dawid Malan. “Whether you’ve played 10 Tests or 100, many step away regretting not playing just one more, scoring a few more runs, or winning more trophies. Right now, as I retire from international cricket, I can say I am genuinely satisfied.”

The former No.1-ranked T20I batter revealed that his career has not been easy as he felt that he was playing for a place in the team.

“It has always seemed that I had something to prove and often felt as if I was playing for my place. The pressure goes with the territory, but it does take a mental and physical toll. Even so, I look back with pride on what I have been able to achieve,” he said.