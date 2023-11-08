Watch: England’s Ben Stokes remembers late father after scoring century

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Wednesday remembered his late father Gerard Stokes after scoring his maiden 50-over World Cup in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against the Netherlands at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

The Southpaw completed his century off Dutch pacer Paul van Meekeren’s bowling by playing a reverse sweep for a boundary. After reaching the milestone, he paid homage to his father Gerard Stokes with a gesture and looking at the sky.

It is pertinent to mention Gerard Stokes passed away in December 2020 because of brain cancer.

England handed a 160-run drubbing to the Netherlands thanks to Ben Stokes’ sublime performance.

Jos Buttler’s side scored 339-9 on the back of Ben Stokes’ ton and half-centuries by opener Dawid Malan and Chris Woakes.

The prolific all-rounder top-scored with 108 off 84 balls with six fours and as many sixes. Dawid Malan struck 10 boundaries and two maximums on his way to 74-ball 84. Chris Woakes chipped in with his 51 off 45 balls with five fours and a maximum to his name.

Dutch spinner Teja Nidamanuru was the standout bowler with his three-wicket haul.

The Netherlands put on a hapless batting performance as the side were dismissed for 179 in 39.2 overs, thus losing the match by 160 runs. Teja Nidamanuru went unbeaten at 41, whereas captain Scott Edwards, opener Wesley Barresi and Sybrand Engelbrecht contributed 38, 37 and 33 to the scoreboard respectively.

England spin duo Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid took three wickets each.

